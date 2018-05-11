

The Canadian Press





PARRY SOUND, Ont. - Doug Ford has now commented twice on Kathleen Wynne's smile, and the Liberal leader says she doesn't know why.

During a televised election debate Monday night, the Progressive Conservative leader turned to Wynne and said, "You've got a nice smile on your face."

Wynne laughed awkwardly and said, "So do you."

Ford remarked on it again today during another televised debate in Parry Sound, Ont.

The two leaders shook hands and as Wynne turned away to shake NDP Leader Andrea Horwath's hand, Ford held his handshake with Wynne and said, "Still like that smile."

After the debate, Wynne said in response she just turned away because she isn't sure what her smile has to do with making good policy.