Wynne, Horwath have packed schedules as Ontario election day draws near
Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne, centre, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, left, and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stand together before the start of their debate in Toronto on Monday, May 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 4:26AM EDT
TORONTO - With just days to go before Ontario votes, two of the three main party leaders are hitting the campaign trail hard.
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath both have packed schedules today, while Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has only one scheduled event.
Wynne takes part in a Toronto media blitz this morning, with interviews on CBC Radio, Newstalk 1010 and CP24.
After that, she makes an announcement at Queen's Park before meeting supporters in Newmarket and Midland.
Horwath has events planned across southwestern Ontario, including stops at local candidate offices in London, Chatham, St. Thomas and Woodstock.
Ford will make an announcement in Scarborough this morning.
