Wrongfully convicted database will lead to reforms, more releases, researchers hope
A new registry identifying a lengthy list of wrongful conviction cases is launching this week with the intention to draw more attention to the problem.
The registry was developed by staff and students at the University of Toronto law school.
It is starting with 83 cases of people whose convictions were overturned.
It comes days after Justice Minister David Lametti introduced legislation to create a new federal commission to review potential cases of wrongful conviction in part because so many of the current cases being reviewed don't reflect the makeup of Canada's prison population.
Indigenous offenders are overrepresented in Canadian prisons, but the wrongful conviction data shows only 16 of the 83 cases involved Indigenous people.
Lawyer and database project co-founder Amanda Carling says legal reforms in Canada have recognized too many Indigenous people are in prison, but there has never been an institutionalized recognition many of them shouldn't be behind bars in the first place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
3 dead, more than 200 hurt as new quake hits Turkiye, Syria
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says three people were killed and 213 injured in the new magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria Monday.
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 | 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight after the Flair flight he was on unexpectedly landed in the U.S.
-
Winter storm expected to hit southern Ontario this week
A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a snow and ice storm that could cause 'widespread' power outages headed for some areas.
-
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds of federal public servants seek support amid return to office: union
A union representing federal public servants says hundreds of its members have asked for help navigating challenges posed by the government's return-to-the-office plan.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
Gatineau police say man missing since August 2020 was body found in submerged car
Gatineau police say a body found inside a submerged vehicle discovered by amateur divers in November was that of a 79-year-old man who disappeared two and a half years ago.
Barrie
-
Barrie diner closed as police investigate unrelated incident
Barrie police have temporarily closed Dunlop Street Diner due to an unrelated police investigation.
-
Midland police busy laying impaired charges
A car smashing into a Balm Beach business on Sunday afternoon convinced a passerby to call police.
-
Police bust Barrie man accused of setting series of fires
A Barrie police officer on general patrol noticed an active fire at the rear of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major roadway closed in Cambridge after crash
A collision in Cambridge has closed a portion of Can-Amera Parkway in Cambridge
-
Southern Ontario to get hit with winter storm this week
The warm weather being enjoyed by Waterloo region residents will be coming to an end later this week as a Colorado low is expected to bring a winter storm to much of southern Ontario.
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.
London
-
'Prolonged freezing rain event': Special weather statement for London region
An ice storm is possible mid-week for part of southwestern Ontario, according to Environment Canada. A 'prolonged freezing rain event' could lead to significant ice build up in some areas starting late Wednesday into Thursday.
-
No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London
No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
Windsor
-
'Ice storm' possible for Windsor-Essex. Here's when it could arrive
Expect a range of temperatures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this week. Starting off on the cool side, the region will reach double digits on Thursday with a sharp drop below zero on Friday.
-
Bright green fireball spotted in southwestern Ontario
There are several reports of a bright green fireball seen in southwestern Ontario, and as far away as Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Montreal
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
-
Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality: The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), has purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce new registry to cut down on red tape for doctors who want to work throughout the region
The Council of Atlantic Premiers announced a new physicians and surgeons registry that is expected to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Holiday hours: What's open and closed in the Maritimes Monday
Eight provinces are marking a regional holiday Monday, including all three Maritime provinces. Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw has complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to warming climate.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspects in string of bear spray attacks
Winnipeg police are searching for two unknown suspects considered armed and dangerous following a string of bear spray attacks.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
Stolen truck involved in North End crash rams police cruiser; driver arrested
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after he allegedly rammed a stolen car into a police cruiser before getting involved in a crash in the city’s North End.
Calgary
-
Missing Manitoba woman may be in Calgary with wanted suspect: RCMP
A missing Manitoba woman is believed to be travelling to Alberta with a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Calgary
Late-week warmth… but first, a snowfall warning.
Edmonton
-
Woman dead after weekend crash involving ETS bus
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and an Edmonton Transit Service bus.
-
Latest developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quakes
There are new reports of collapsed buildings in Syria after another powerful earthquake struck Turkiye's Hatay province which was devastated by a massive tremor two week ago.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in New Westminster, police launch investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi-truck in New Westminster on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.
-
Driver hospitalized after flipping semi-truck on highway near Courteney, B.C.
The driver of a semi-truck that flipped on a Vancouver Island highway Monday morning is recovering in hospital.
-
1 person slightly hurt, several pets killed in house fire in Chilliwack
Several pets have died in an early morning house fire in Chilliwack Monday. One person was also slightly hurt when flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m.
Politics
-
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
-
Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces. Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Frechette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
-
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' origin: report
Justice Paul Rouleau says the Canada Border Services Agency made a bad situation worse when it mishandled the announcement of a vaccine mandate for truckers early last year, amid rampant anger and false information around the pandemic.
Health
-
Teenager in China becomes youngest person diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease
A teenager in China is the youngest person ever diagnosed with probable Alzheimer's disease, according to a study published on Dec. 31 by the doctors who diagnosed him.
-
Birth in bomb shelters: Ukrainian midwives look to Canada for training
Midwives in Ukraine want women facing labour during the war to be offered that choice of where to give birth. They are looking to Canada as an example of how to make it happen.
-
In test, zaps to spine help 2 stroke survivors move arms
In a pilot study, researchers implanted a device that zapped two stroke survivors' spinal cords in spots that control hand and arm motion. When they switched it on, the arms could move.
Sci-Tech
-
Two U.S. Supreme Court cases this week could upend the entire internet
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear back-to-back oral arguments this week in two cases that could significantly reshape online speech and content moderation.
-
'We will see more of this,' tech expert says, as Twitter prepares to disable security feature for some users
On Saturday, Twitter users were alerted that the social media app will be disabling a major security feature for those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue by March 19. But one cybersecurity expert said he thinks this initiative is part of a larger push to change how digital accounts are protected.
-
Meta is launching a paid verification service
Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.
Entertainment
-
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting, according to new court filings made public Monday.
-
'Our home on native land': Jully Black makes small change to O Canada lyrics
Jully Black is drawing attention for a subtle change she made to the lyrics of O Canada at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
-
Singer Kya Monee' honours late 'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence in Season 21 premiere
'American Idol' contestant Kya Monee' returned to the audition room to honour her late friend and former contestant Willie Spence during the reality singing competition show's Season 21 premiere on Sunday.
Business
-
U.K. health-care strikes to intensify as junior doctors vote to walk out
Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England have voted for strike action next month, their trade union said on Monday, adding to a series of walkouts by nurses and ambulance workers putting pressure on an already strained health system.
-
Funding woes inspire $25K pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs
Jackee Kasandy, founder of the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, is holding a contest with a $25,000 prize for Black entrepreneurs with big ideas and small bank balances.
-
Extreme drought makes cattle farmers thin herds, could cause future supply problems
Experts say an uptick in drought and other extreme weather events has beef farmers in the U.S. and Canada thinning their herds in near-record numbers, which could lead to supply problems in the beef industry over the longer term.
Lifestyle
-
'Heartbreaking': Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at Art Wynwood
The artist Jeff Koons' famous sculptures might look like they're made from balloons -- but the works are actually fragile, as one art fair attendee found out when she knocked over a US$42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
-
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
Sports
-
Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident
Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident, the Aston Martin team said Monday.
-
Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia
The governments of more than 30 nations released a letter Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of 'neutrality' as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics.
-
Organizers, athletes adapt to warming climate before and during Canada Winter Games
The East Coast's whipsaw shifts between freeze and thaw has complicated life for the Canada Winter Games, as athletes and organizers adapt to warming climate.
Autos
-
-
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.