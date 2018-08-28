Wrestler who threatened suicide at Toronto event wasn't there: police
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, August 28, 2018 10:34AM EDT
A former WWE performer who threatened to shoot himself at a wrestling event in Toronto was never in the arena where the show was being held, police say.
Jason Sensation, a Canadian wrestler who made several appearances for the company in the late 1990s, made the threat Monday on Twitter.
“I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head and kill myself during tonight’s #RAW in Toronto,” he wrote in a tweet before his account was removed from the platform.
Toronto police said later Monday night that they had located Sensation and determined that he had not been in the Scotiabank Arena that day. They said they had no concerns for public safety.
Public Advisory, There were numerous tweets to Toronto Police regarding a threat made by Jason Sensation over Twitter. We have been investigating it thoroughly. We are with Mr. Sensation now, he never was at the Scotiabank Arena, there is no concern for public safety, ^gl— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 28, 2018
