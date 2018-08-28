

CTVNews.ca Staff





A former WWE performer who threatened to shoot himself at a wrestling event in Toronto was never in the arena where the show was being held, police say.

Jason Sensation, a Canadian wrestler who made several appearances for the company in the late 1990s, made the threat Monday on Twitter.

“I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head and kill myself during tonight’s #RAW in Toronto,” he wrote in a tweet before his account was removed from the platform.

Toronto police said later Monday night that they had located Sensation and determined that he had not been in the Scotiabank Arena that day. They said they had no concerns for public safety.