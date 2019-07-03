

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- A fertilizer company says all 34 people who were trapped deep in a Saskatchewan potash mine for more than a day are now safely above ground.

Will Tigley, a spokesman with Nutrien Ltd., says a service shaft stopped working at its Cory mine near Saskatoon on Tuesday.

Today, the staff took a separate elevator normally used to produce potash and took that to the surface.

Tigley says no one was hurt and everyone is being taken home to their families.

He says the workers, who were a kilometre underground during the ordeal, were safe and had plenty of food, water, power and contact with the surface.

Tigley says the cause of the mechanical problem will be investigated.