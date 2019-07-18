

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Only a few panels of a widely scorned wooden fence were still standing along Signal Hill in St. John's, N.L., this morning as Parks Canada tore the structure down following a public outcry.

Visitors had registered their displeasure with the fence when it was first noticed earlier this week, saying it unnecessarily spoiled one of the most spectacular views in the provincial capital.

The outrage spread Tuesday after comedian Rick Mercer shared his shock at seeing the fence and posted a photo on Twitter.

That surprise was echoed by others, including St. John's Liberal MP Nick Whelan, who posted on Twitter that he was "not happy" with the fence or the lack of consultation.

Parks Canada said the fence, built about halfway up the hill, was meant to make historical re-enactments and other performances safer but acknowledged Wednesday that it missed the mark.

A spokesperson said work that began early this morning was ahead of schedule and the fence was on track to be fully dismantled by the end of the day.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, whose department is responsible for Parks Canada, praised people's passion for the site and said officials heard concerns "loud and clear."