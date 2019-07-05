

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Kitchener’s Daryl Morris





An Ontario woman charged with impaired driving had two young children in her car, police allege.

At around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a potentially impaired driver in west Cambridge, Ont.

When police pulled over the suspected driver, they discovered she had two children in the vehicle.

Waterloo Police Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger told CTV News Kitchener the young passengers involved “certainly adds a whole other layer to the danger factor.”

They alleged she had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, whose name had not been publicly released yet, was later charged with driving impairment and drug-related offences.

Hinsperger added “whether you use drugs or whether you use alcohol, impaired driving is impaired driving.”

Tracy Verhoeve, a board member for the Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Waterloo region, said it was “disappointing to hear of anybody drinking and driving, particularly when there are children involved.”

The MADD chapter said there is never a reason for drivers to get behind the wheel when their judgment is impaired. Verhoeve said their message was simple: “always plan ahead.”

From the beginning of the year until June 15, Waterloo police report laying 352 impaired-driving charges.

Police said they’ve been able to catch more people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs over the past five years due to better police training.

None of the charges against the driver have been proven in court.