

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Saskatchewan mother who performed CPR on one of her newborn triplets while still in labour with the other two has been left homeless after a fire.

Danielle Johnston went into labour at her home in Griffin, Sask., in July. She made headlines after giving chest compressions to her first-born triplet, Karlee, while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Her other two triplets, Liam and Jack, were born later in a Regina hospital.

Over the weekend, just as the newborns were cleared to leave the hospital, an intense fire burned the Johnston family’s home to the ground, killing a dog and two cats.

Now, the nine-member family is homeless. They had been staying with relatives close to Regina when the fire occurred.

Johnston tells CTV News that the family is grateful that no one was injured. “We’re all okay, so there’s a lot to be thankful for,” she said.

Johnston’s husband, Trevor Johnston, went back to the house on Monday to sift through the rubble in search of his wife’s wedding dress. He managed to find some family photos.

Johnston said the family will get through the ordeal.

“It’s just things,” he said. “We are going to rebuild here obviously and we’ll continue raising our family.”

The community has rallied behind the family with a GoFundMe campaign that’s slowly inching toward its goal of raising $100,000.

With a report from CTV Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon