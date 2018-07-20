

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Alberta woman who fell through the ceiling of a convenience store during an attempted theft has been sentenced.

Brittany Burke can be seen on CCTV at Reddi Mart in Edmonton being pushed into a police officer by a man accompanying her.

She is then seen running into the back room of the store and climbing into the ceiling panels, before coming crashing back onto the main floor of the shop.

The 29-year-old’s botched escape attempt became a viral hit and was seen by millions.

Burke was convicted of obstructing a peace officer, breaching conditions and mischief damage under $5,000 and received a 15-day sentence.

However, she will not spend any time behind bars, due to receiving credit for time already served.