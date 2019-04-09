

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Robert Buffam





A fire at a B.C. apartment complex left several of the building’s residents trapped on their balconies, including one woman who died before firefighters could reach her.

Neighbours say Judith Burke died Sunday when fire broke out at the building in Esquimalt, B.C.

Burke lived on the fourth floor of the building. Residents who had managed to get to safety called out to her from below as the flames edged closer to her, telling her to jump onto a mattress and blanket they had placed on the ground.

Despite the pleas, the woman did not jump. Firefighters were not able to get to her before she died, but did manage to rescue other residents who were trapped on their balconies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious.