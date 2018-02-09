

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





A West Edmonton woman who spent about 10 days trapped inside her apartment because of a broken elevator is moving out until it is fixed.

Property manager Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had said it could take up to 50 days to restore elevator service to the building. The company said on Thursday it will provide a hotel room for Nora Peters and her husband, following a CTV News report on Wednesday.

Peters, who uses a wheelchair, had raised safety concerns about what would happen if she required emergency assistance. She said Boardwalk REIT has been more attentive to her situation after it was recognized publically.

“There was nothing until it became public. That’s not fair. Now they are really good,” Peters said. “For the first time I was so happy.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson