Woman struck by vehicle in Kingston, Ont., dies
A 35-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kingston, Ont.
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 2:48PM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Kingston, Ont., on New Year's Eve.
Kingston police say the crash happened at about 7 p.m.
They say the 32-year-old woman who was struck was from out of town.
Police are still investigating, and no charges have been laid.
They're asking any witnesses to come forward.
