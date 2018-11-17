Woman struck and injured during Montreal police chase
A police cruiser sits parked in Montreal.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 4:50PM EST
MONTREAL -- A 42-year-old bystander has been seriously injured following a collision involving a Montreal police car.
Quebec's police watchdog says the woman was hit by a cruiser that was pursuing a suspect in Montreal's Mercier--Hochelaga--Maisonneuve borough just before 11 a.m. this morning.
The watchdog says the four-kilometre police chase began after the suspect refused to stop when pulled over.
The fleeing driver hit several other cars, including police cars, before finally coming to a stop after hitting a lamppost.
The driver was not injured and is currently in custody.
The watchdog will probe the incident with the help of Quebec City police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Woman struck and injured during Montreal police chase
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Lost bear cub snuggles up inside Ontario police cruiser
- Violent hazing at Toronto private school goes back decades: alumnus
- Ontario PCs adopt resolution to debate 'gender identity theory'