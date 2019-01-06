

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman may lose one of her legs after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning while changing a flat tire at the side of Ontario’s busy Highway 401.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it happened around 5 a.m. near Highway 8 in Cambridge, Ont.

He said a 22-year-old woman was on the shoulder of the highway when she was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

“[The driver] may not realize that they actually struck a person, they may have thought that they hit debris or hit a bump of some sort,” Schmidt told CTV Kitchener.

“It’s certainly significant enough that they would have known they hit something and there would be damage to the undercarriage of that vehicle.”

The woman was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Schmidt said Sunday afternoon that she was hoping she would be able “to keep her leg.”

Debris found at the crash site has led police to believe the vehicle that hit the woman is a Nissan Murano from a model year between 2003 and 2006. It is not clear what colour the vehicle is, Schmidt said.