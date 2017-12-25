

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young woman in Toronto who had been missing nearly two weeks is safe and well.

On Christmas Eve, Michelle Grizzly asked the public for help finding her daughter Cheyanna Cooper, 24. Cooper was last seen at a Toronto-area youth shelter on Dec. 13 and was reported missing on Dec. 21.

Her family had said it was out of character for her to not contact them as she is close to her family and loves the holidays.

“Usually every Christmas Eve we bake cookies and read ‘The night before Christmas,’” Grizzly told reporters at 13 Division Sunday afternoon. “She loves Christmas, she loves singing Christmas carols.”

On Monday, Grizzly emailed reporters and said police were notified Cooper had returned to a Toronto shelter on Christmas and that she was doing well.

Grizzly thanked all those who helped look for her missing daughter.

“The family thanks the detectives at the 13 division, all the officers of the Toronto police force, all the news media, and everyone who helped search, posted flyers, called in tips, shared on social media and prayed,” Grizzly wrote.

“Thank you all. The power of people coming together has helped make this Christmas a beautiful one. Thank you everyone, we will be forever grateful for all your help.”

Police say the investigation is now closed and not considered suspicious.