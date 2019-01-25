Woman's co-worker accused of contaminating her water bottle
Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 11:34AM EST
Toronto police have charged a Hudson’s Bay employee for allegedly spraying disinfectant into a colleague’s water bottle.
The victim contacted police after she noticed suds and an odour from her water bottle on multiple occasions since September last year. She experienced nausea, headaches, weakness and skin irritation as a result.
Police received a complaint from a woman at the store in downtown Toronto on Sunday and arrested Konica Kang, 28, from Richmond Hill.
Kang has been charged with administering a noxious thing with intent and mischief interference with property. It is alleged the accused sprayed Lysol into her colleague’s bottle.
Kang appeared in court Monday.
