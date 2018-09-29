Woman's body discovered at recycling depot: Winnipeg police
Police say in a news release that the body of the middle-aged woman was found Friday evening, mixed in with recycling materials.
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 3:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:49PM EDT
Winnipeg police say their homicide unit is investigating the discovery of a woman's body at a recycling depot.
Investigators believe the remains arrived at the facility from another location.
They're calling it a suspicious death.
Police say they're still trying to identify the woman and notify her next of kin.
They're asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call them.
