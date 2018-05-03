

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A 49-year-old woman is in hospital after being dragged about 250 meters by a vehicle in Montreal on Wednesday night.

Police say the hit-and-run may have started with a conflict between the woman and a person or persons inside the vehicle just after 8 p.m. near the corner Notre-Dame St. and Robert Bourassa Blvd.

The vehicle fled the scene with the woman still hooked to the vehicle until she fell to the ground a couple of blocks away.

Police say the unidentified woman suffered serious injuries to her upper and lower body but was in stable condition.

Police were checking surveillance videos from area buildings in hopes of finding the vehicle and its driver.