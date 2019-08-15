A woman suspected of impaired driving is in custody after a vehicle slammed into a home in southwestern Ontario and hit a gas line causing a major explosion that injured six first responders and one civilian and sent residents fleeing from their homes.

During a press conference early Thursday morning, London Police Chief Steve Williams said they received reports that a vehicle had struck a home on Woodman Avenue in the city’s east end at approximately 10:40 p.m. the night before.

When officers arrived two minutes later, Williams said it was immediately evident that a vehicle had struck a house and a gas line.

The female driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving, the police chief said.

Twelve minutes later, Williams said there was a “massive explosion” that involved a number of residences while police officers and firefighters were still on the scene.

Two police officers and four firefighters were injured in the blast, officials said. A civilian was also injured and transported to hospital.

Williams said the police officers received minor injuries and have since been released from hospital.

London Fire Chief Lori Hamer said three of the four injured firefighters have also been released from hospital. The fourth firefighter remains in “serious but stable condition,” she said.

The explosion caused a large fire that spread to several other homes. At the height of the fire, Hamer said they had 16 fire trucks, which equates to 50 firefighters, on scene.

Hamer said 20 firefighters are still there and all of the fires are under control as of Thursday morning.

Police evacuated the area within a one-block radius of the explosion.

