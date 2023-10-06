Canada

    • Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP

    The RCMP say a 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

    Police say Ammara Amjad returned to Canada from Syria on April 4 and was arrested by way of a terrorism peace bond.

    She was later released on bail conditions pending a future court appearance.

    The RCMP say Amjad was then arrested and charged on Oct. 5 in Milton, Ont., for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS.

    More to come.

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

