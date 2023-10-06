Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP

The RCMP say a 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

Police say Ammara Amjad returned to Canada from Syria on April 4 and was arrested by way of a terrorism peace bond.

She was later released on bail conditions pending a future court appearance.

The RCMP say Amjad was then arrested and charged on Oct. 5 in Milton, Ont., for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS.

