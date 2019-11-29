EDMONTON -- A woman accused in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack and the child's father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The boy's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.

Mack, who had pleaded not guilty, was convicted of the lesser charge.

She starred straight ahead as she listened to the decision and looked down, wiping away tears, as she was told the verdict.

Queen's Bench Justice Rob Graesser presided over the trial, which started in June and heard that Anthony suffered abuse before the fatal blow to his head.

"If she wasn't the one doing it, she did nothing to stop it," he said in his decision Friday.

Crier's trial, which was held separately, is to hear final arguments next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.