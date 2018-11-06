Woman found not criminally responsible in fatal Toronto stabbing
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 4:39AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 10:57AM EST
TORONTO - A judge has found a Toronto woman not criminally responsible for the fatal stabbing of a complete stranger nearly three years ago.
Justice John McMahon issued his ruling this morning in the case of Rohinie Bisesar, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Rosemarie Junor.
Junor, 28, died after being stabbed in the chest by Bisesar at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto's financial district in December 2015.
Both Crown and defence lawyers had said Bisesar should be found not criminally responsible in Junor's death.
A forensic psychiatrist who was the only witness to testify at the one-day trial last week concluded Bisesar was in the throes of a psychiatric breakdown due to untreated schizophrenia at the time of the attack.
Court heard that a second psychiatrist agreed with that assessment and both reported that Bisesar suffered from severe hallucinations and delusions that manifested as a voice commanding her to harm someone.
More to come...
