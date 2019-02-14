

The Canadian Press





A woman who attacked workers at a Toronto-area store and was found guilty of terror charges has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

A judge sentenced Rehab Dughmosh Thursday for the June 2017 attack. The Crown had been seeking an eight-year sentence, arguing it struck an appropriate balance between Dughmosh’s mental health issues and the severity of her actions.

TORONTO -- A woman found guilty of terror charges for attacking workers at a Toronto-area Canadian Tire store is expected to be sentenced today.

Rehab Dughmosh was found guilty of four terrorism-related charges after attacking workers with a golf club and butcher's knife while draped in an ISIL banner in June 2017.

She had also previously tried to travel to Syria to join ISIL, and one of the charges stemmed from that incident.

Crown prosecutors have requested an eight-year sentence, saying their proposal takes into count Dughmosh's mental illness as well as the need to denounce her actions.

Dughmosh is not represented by a lawyer, but the person appointed by the court to assist her said she has shown significant improvement over time and no longer experiences suicidal or homicidal ideation.

The judge overseeing the case was to review Dughmosh's psychiatric assessments and her treatment records from jail before deciding on a sentence.