

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto-area woman accused of trying to attack employees at a Canadian Tire store with a golf club and a butcher knife in the name of the Islamic State has been found guilty.

Rehab Dughmosh was charged with one count of attempting to leave Canada for Syria to join the Islamic State, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of carrying a weapon – all in the name of the terror group. On Thursday, a jury found her guilty on all four counts.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested in July 2017 following the incident at a mall in east Toronto.

More to come…