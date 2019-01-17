Woman found guilty of terror charges in Canadian Tire attack
This courtroom sketch shows Rehab Dughmosh (left) and her interpreter during Wednesday's proceeding.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 4:28AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 12:48PM EST
A Toronto-area woman accused of trying to attack employees at a Canadian Tire store with a golf club and a butcher knife in the name of the Islamic State has been found guilty.
Rehab Dughmosh was charged with one count of attempting to leave Canada for Syria to join the Islamic State, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of carrying a weapon – all in the name of the terror group. On Thursday, a jury found her guilty on all four counts.
The 34-year-old woman was arrested in July 2017 following the incident at a mall in east Toronto.
More to come…
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- St. Albert man wins $7.9M: Meet Alberta's newest multi-millionaire
- Former U.S. president Barack Obama to speak in Vancouver in early March
- Woman found guilty of terror charges in Canadian Tire attack
- Top court rejects Calgary man's appeal in neighbour's fatal stabbing
- Ontario's Tories eliminate free tuition for low-income students