Woman found dead after fire in condo building on Montreal's South Shore
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 10:24AM EST
MONTREAL - A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a condo building on Montreal's South Shore last night.
Police say the victim was about 70 years old.
The fire began at about 7:20 p.m. in a condo building in Saint-Lambert, Que.
Police say the fire was limited to the woman's unit and the rest of the building's occupants were unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It's the fourth fatal fire in Quebec in December.
