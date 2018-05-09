

CTVNews.ca Staff





Edmonton police say a 33-year-old woman was killed in a “domestic violence incident” on Monday and they have a suspect in custody.

Neighbours told CTV Edmonton the woman, a mother of two, was fatally stabbed after a disturbance inside a suite at an apartment complex.

In a news release, Edmonton police said they were called to an apartment near 96 Avenue and 87 Street around 4 p.m. Monday, and found the dead woman inside.

Police said they arrested a 41-year-old man and charges against him are pending.

“The suspect and deceased were known to one another, and have been estranged for several years,” police said.

CTV Edmonton reported that the victim is from Senegal, and was believed to have attended English classes at a nearby school.

With a report from CTV Edmonton