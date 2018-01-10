

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A woman was taken to hospital early Wednesday after she fell down a manhole that had blown open in an electrical explosion in downtown Edmonton.

The Edmonton fire department responded to a power outage and explosion at 97th Avenue and 106 Street, not far from the Alberta legislature, at around 7:30 a.m.

"There was an electrical vault explosion underground that blew a manhole cover off in that area," said Maya Filipovic, a spokeswoman for the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. "Once we got there, we discovered that there was an injured civilian down in the vault and we proceeded to do a technical rescue on her. She had fallen about 12 feet into the vault."

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to use a harness to pull the woman out of the narrow passageway, where she was caught in some high voltage wires.

"She was conscious, but there were some lower body injuries," said Filipovic.

A spokesman for Emergency Medical Services said two seniors -- both women -- were assessed on scene and the woman who was rescued by firefighters was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

"One patient was only assessed and released on scene," said Alex Campbell.

Utilities provider Epcor said the explosion knocked out power to about 104 customers in the area. They were working to restore it by Wednesday afternoon.