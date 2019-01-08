

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CP24





A woman has died after she was found lodged in a clothing donation box in Toronto early Tuesday morning.

Bystanders heard the woman calling for help shortly before 2 a.m., police told CP24.

When emergency crews arrived, half of the woman’s body was discovered sticking out of the box, which was located behind a building near Bloor Street and Dovercourt Road.

Police said the woman didn’t have any vital signs when firefighters pulled her from the bin. Attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t consider the woman’s death to be suspicious. They said they’re investigating it as a death by misadventure.

It’s not the first time a person has died after being trapped in a clothing donation box in Canada.

In the last four years, British Columbia has seen five people die after becoming stuck in the bins. The latest incident in that province occurred just over a week ago, when a 34-year-old man was discovered in a donation bin in West Vancouver. His death has prompted charitable organizations to call for the removal of the containers across the province.

There have also been deaths from donation bins in Alberta and Ontario in the last two years.