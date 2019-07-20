Woman dead after skydiving incident in eastern Ontario, police say
File image.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 8:59PM EDT
GANANOQUE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a woman has died after a skydiving incident in eastern Ontario.
Investigators say they were called to the scene of the incident near Gananoque, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
They say a 63-year-old woman from Ennismore, Ont., died at the scene.
Paramedics took a 51-year-old man from Alexandria, Ont., to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released their names.
Provincial police say they'll continue to investigate the incident and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- U-Haul found abandoned on train tracks south of Edmonton
- Woman dead after skydiving incident in eastern Ontario, police say
- Humidex tops 44 C as Eastern Canada swelters under 'heat dome'
- Rescuers will try to free entangled North Atlantic right whale on Sunday
- Danforth shooting survivor says she's 'choosing not to be a victim'