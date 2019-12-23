A woman has demanded her mother’s care home befumigated after finding a cockroach infestation there.

Debby Coté, from Quebec, was upset to find the bugs when she opened the door to her mom’s bathroom at Laurier Manor in Ottawa when she visited last week to deliver Christmas gifts.

“There was cockroaches all over the wall, on the door, on the floor, there was dead ones,” she said.

Coté asked her 71-year-old mother, who is paralyzed on one side, if she had seen the bugs before.

“I said how long has this been (going on)? Why didn’t you tell us? She said ‘I was afraid that if I told you, you wouldn’t come and visit me anymore.’”

She claims other residents told her the pests are everywhere, with one telling her there’s so many he has to “use blankets to push them out of the bed.”

Coté told staff at the privately-run facility that she wants the building fumigated or her mother moved. But she was warned her mother could spend years on a waiting list.

“All of those people in there and some of them confined to their bed and can’t speak for themselves,” she said.

“I am not sleeping well. It’s always on my mind. I am trying to find ways to get her out of there and get her in a better place that doesn’t have bugs.”

Chris Smith, the administrator at Extendicare Laurier Manor, said a previous pest control treatment had been ineffective.

“We are sorry to hear about the family member’s experience at our home and have been in communication with her to discuss her concerns,” he told CTV News.

“As soon as we were made aware of the situation we took immediate precautions as per our policies to safeguard hygiene in key areas of the home. We also engaged a pest control company to provide treatments at the home.

“We were disappointed to learn the treatment wasn’t effective and are working with the pest control company to provide additional complete treatments throughout the home which we will continue to do until we have eliminated this issue.”