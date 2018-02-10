

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. family is safe after a violent home invasion ensued when they answered their front door Friday night.

It was just around 8:30 p.m. when they opened the door of their Coquitlam home and were immediately attacked by a pair of men. As their teenage daughter looked on, the mother and father fought in the front yard with the men.

The attackers eventually ran away, leaving the homeowners mostly unharmed but stunned on their property. The wife was choked, and the father was sent to hospital to receive stitches for a gash.

With the house taped off, police vehicles barricaded the street as dogs sniffed the area and an RCMP helicopter circled in search of the suspects for over an hour.

With files from CTV News Vancouver.