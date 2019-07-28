Woman charged with murder after suspicious house fire north of Toronto
York police investigate after a fatal fire in Aurora. (CTV News Toronto)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 8:32AM EDT
AURORA, Ont. -- Police north of Toronto have made an arrest in connection to a suspicious house fire where a man's body was found.
York Regional Police say they've charged a 36-year-old woman with second-degree murder.
Officers were called to a home in Aurora, Ont., around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze about an hour later and located a dead man inside the house.
Investigators say the cause of death has not yet been determined and they've been unable to confirm the identity of the deceased man.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
