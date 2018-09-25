Woman charged with impaired driving after SUV with young child aboard crashes
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 25, 2018 1:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 25, 2018 3:18PM EDT
WHITBY, Ont. -- Police say a 54-year-old woman charged with impaired driving had her 14-month-old grandson in her vehicle when she crashed in Whitby, Ont.
Durham region police say the driver of an SUV lost control and crashed through a fence on Monday night.
They allege the motorist tried to drive away from the scene, but was unable to get far because the vehicle was too damaged.
Officers found the woman and her grandson in the car and say the child was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
A Whitby woman is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80 milligrams and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Police say the woman's name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child.
