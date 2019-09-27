Woman charged with fraud after allegedly selling space at made-up craft show
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 3:40PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. - A woman from Whitby, Ont., faces fraud charges for allegedly selling space at a non-existent craft show.
Durham regional police say three people contacted them to say they were defrauded last year.
They said they had paid for vendor space at a craft show in Oshawa, Ont., scheduled for June last year.
When the would-be vendors showed up, they discovered there was no event.
Officers later found two more victims.
The 33-year-old woman is charged with five counts of fraud under $5,000 and possession of crime proceeds under $5,000.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Security-clearance backlogs bedevilled RCMP as employee allegedly leaked secrets
- Toronto pet store fined $35,000 for importing endangered fish from Malaysia
- Woman charged with fraud after allegedly selling space at made-up craft show
- 'Je Suis La': Quebec City teacher welcomes refugee children with music, field trips
- Toronto police reveal how thieves are quickly spending thousands off stolen credit cards