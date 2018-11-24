

The Canadian Press





MIDDLESEX CENTRE, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman has been arrested in connection to the deaths of three people from the Six Nations of the Grand River in southwestern Ontario.

Police say the three bodies were discovered earlier this month, along with an abandoned pickup truck, in a privately owned field in Middlesex Centre, Ont.

They say a 36-year-old woman from Six Nations of the Grand River has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have said Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32, were a close-knit trio.

Miller's brother has said his sister was seven months pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death.

Police have not disclosed the time, location, or cause of death for the three victims and they say the investigation continues.