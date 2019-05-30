Woman charged in Toronto hit-and-run that left boy, 4, critically injured
A security camera image released by Toronto Police shows the passenger on the motorcycle, wanted in a Fail to Remain Collision. (Toronto Police)
CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CP24
Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 9:45AM EDT
Toronto police say a 32-year-old woman has surrendered to authorities in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a four-year-old boy in critical condition.
More to come…
