

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- An Ontario woman who allegedly threw bong water on her ex-girlfriend during an argument has been charged with assault.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say the incident happened early Tuesday morning, during a gathering at the accused's home.

They say the argument between the two women escalated, and the accused allegedly punched her ex-girlfriend in the face.

Investigators say the young woman then spat in her ex' face and soaked her in water from a bong.

Officers say the 22-year-old accused then called police and reported her own alleged crime.

She was taken to police headquarters and charged with assault.