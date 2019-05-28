Woman charged after allegedly throwing bong water on ex-girlfriend
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 7:09PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- An Ontario woman who allegedly threw bong water on her ex-girlfriend during an argument has been charged with assault.
Police in Kingston, Ont., say the incident happened early Tuesday morning, during a gathering at the accused's home.
They say the argument between the two women escalated, and the accused allegedly punched her ex-girlfriend in the face.
Investigators say the young woman then spat in her ex' face and soaked her in water from a bong.
Officers say the 22-year-old accused then called police and reported her own alleged crime.
She was taken to police headquarters and charged with assault.
