Multiple videos posted online appear to show a woman removing bouquets of flowers from a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Toronto van attack.

The videos were recorded at Olive Square park, near the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue intersection where 10 were killed and more than a dozen injured by a speeding van on the afternoon of Apr. 23.

The woman in the videos appears to be removing flowers from the wall of tributes to the victims, and stuffing them into a plastic bag.

Videos of the incident shared by Facebook user Jen Lorestani have racked up more than 100,000 views since Monday.

“Today I witnessed the most disgusting thing I have ever seen,” Lorestani wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. “We watched …. a woman stealing pots of flowers and vases in a garbage bag she brought for this very purpose.”

One of the videos captures a confrontation between one of Lorestani’s companions and the woman herself. The man is not visible in the video, but appears to be holding the camera.

“Excuse me, you know that’s unacceptable, right?” the man can be heard saying as he approaches the woman. “It’s a memorial.”

The woman, whose English appears to be weak, mutters “yeah,” in reply.

“You know what you’re doing, yeah?” the man says.

“Yeah… no, no,” the woman says.

“No what?” the man asks.

“I put the… no, no,” she continues. “The flower, put the –”

“I think you should go home,” the man says, as he takes a vase out of her arms. “Before I call the police, I think you should go home.”

The woman responds with “Okay, no problem,” puts down her bags of flowers and walks away.

Lorestani says she coordinated with other individuals at the memorial to record the videos, because the woman appeared to be trying to stay out of their sight.

In a lengthy follow-up post on Wednesday, Lorestani says she didn’t call police out of concern that the woman might be mentally ill. She also fired back at critics suggesting she was promoting anti-immigrant rhetoric. “She was Persian… like me. I’m Persian,” she wrote. “That’s not what this is about though.”

Toronto police say they have not received any complaints in connection with the incident.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to Lorestani for comment.

City officials have said the makeshift memorial will be removed after 30 days, and that a more permanent tribute is in the works.