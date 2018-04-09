Woman calls police after losing money from gambling at Thousands Islands casino
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 12:32PM EDT
LEEDS, Ont. -- Police in Leeds, Ont., are reminding people that 911 should be reserved for emergencies after a woman called the line over the weekend about losing money at a casino.
Provincial police in Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township say they received a call around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning from a woman who had been gambling at the Shoreline Casino Thousand Islands.
They say the 21-year-old Quebec woman told officers she had lost all her money and needed help getting home.
Before police arrived at the casino, the woman called them back to say someone gave her $20 and she no longer needed their help.
Const. Sandra Barr says police officers confirmed with casino security that the woman was safe and did not need police assistance.
She says it's the first time she remembers getting a call of this kind from a casino, although police frequently receive calls about non-emergency situations.
