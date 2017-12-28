

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A Calgary mother is calling for the introduction of safe drop sites for unwanted babies after she heard about an abandoned newborn found dead in one of the city’s parking lots earlier this week.

The infant girl’s body was discovered in a parking lot behind a grocery store in Calgary’s Bowness neighbourhood on Christmas Eve. An autopsy revealed the newborn had been “alive at some point” but the cause of death is still undetermined, Calgary Police said on Tuesday.

Police are still searching for her mother and appealing to the public for help in locating her.

As a mother of three children, including one infant, Trisha McIntosh told CTV Calgary she was troubled when she heard about the infant girl’s death.

“I’m a mom myself and it just hits real close to home, especially here in Calgary” she said on Wednesday. “It’s sad.”

McIntosh said she believes the newborn was left in that parking lot because the mother felt she didn’t have any other options available to her. To prevent a future tragedy, McIntosh is advocating for the introduction of “angel cradles” or “baby boxes” that would allow mothers to anonymously leave their newborns in a safe place with no questions asked.

In Vancouver, St. Paul’s Hospital has installed a small door outside its emergency department, which houses a crib and a blanket, as part of its “Angel’s Cradle” program. Once a baby is placed inside the door, an alarm is triggered a minute later to alert the staff of the infant’s presence. The infant is then given medical treatment and eventually placed in the care of social services.

In Edmonton, a similar baby box program was launched at two hospitals by Alberta’s Covenant Health in 2013. The Catholic health-care provider doesn’t run any programs in Calgary, something McIntosh is hoping to change.

McIntosh said she’s currently waiting for a response from officials at the City of Calgary and from Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton, where the angel cradles program is already in place, about introducing the concept in Calgary.

“I feel like every major city should have a safe place that a baby can be brought to that a mother, or any person, doesn’t feel the need to be subjected to questioning,” McIntosh said.

In the U.S., there are expansive “safe haven laws” that decriminalize abandoning infants at safe locations, such as police stations, fire departments or hospitals. In Canada, however, it’s still a criminal offence to abandon a newborn unless the mother uses one of the few baby box programs in place.

Although Calgary is still without an “Angel’s Cradle” program, McIntosh said she’s determined to make it a reality in her city.

“Even if the box is used one time, that’s one infant not found behind a grocery store on Christmas Eve,” McIntosh said as she choked back tears.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Alesia Fieldberg