

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 99-year-old Montreal woman who was born the same hour as the agreement to end the First World War will ring in her 100th birthday at a special Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa.

Giovanna Revenda Mancini was born to Italian immigrants on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the same time the Allies and the Germans agreed to an armistice that ended the First World War.

“I was born at exactly the time of the signature of the peace,” she told CTV Ottawa.

Mancini has made the trip from Montreal to Ottawa on a special invitation to be a part of the ceremony marking 100 years since the end of the war. She was in Ottawa last year for the 99th anniversary as well.

The ceremony takes place in the Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, where at exactly 11:00 a.m. on Remembrance Day, sunlight shines in from the room’s lone window onto the headstone from the grave of Canada’s Unknown Soldier.

Mancini says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Queen Elizabeth II and Pope Francis have all congratulated her on her 100th birthday.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Leah Larocque