Woman believed to have drowned in Pembroke, Ont., while walking her dog
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 10:37AM EST
Pembroke, Ont. is shown on this Google map above.
PEMBROKE, ONT -- A dog walker from Pembroke, Ont., is believed to have drowned in the Indian River.
Provincial police say the 54-year-old woman was reported missing Friday evening.
They say she had left home to walk her dog.
On Saturday, divers were able to recover a body.
Police have identified the victim as Patricia Smith.
They say the dog returned home by itself.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.