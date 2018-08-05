Woman and boy dead after being found unconscious in Brampton pool
An ambulance and police car are seen on Hilson Court in Brampton on Aug. 4, 2018. (@hockeycanada25/Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 9:19AM EDT
A 38-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy are dead after they were found without vital signs in a backyard pool in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police.
Emergency crews responded to reports of an unresponsive child and adult in a pool on Hilson Court shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The pair were found without vital signs and rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where they were pronounced dead.
Police remained at the scene on Sunday morning.
They say they have not yet determined what caused the incident.
A neighbour told CP24 that the victims were mother and son.
