

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 38-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy are dead after they were found without vital signs in a backyard pool in Brampton, according to Peel Regional Police.

Emergency crews responded to reports of an unresponsive child and adult in a pool on Hilson Court shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The pair were found without vital signs and rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where they were pronounced dead.

Police remained at the scene on Sunday morning.

They say they have not yet determined what caused the incident.

A neighbour told CP24 that the victims were mother and son.