

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - Charges have been laid against four people after a woman had part of a finger cut off during an alleged assault in Saskatoon.

Police say a 20-year-old woman came into St. Paul's Hospital early Tuesday morning needing treatment for an injury.

Staff notified police, who learned that the patient had gone to a west-end residence shortly after midnight where she was allegedly assaulted and held against her will for a number of hours before she was released.

A police search of the residence led to the arrests and the seizure of two guns.

Three men and a woman, ranging in age from 20 to 45, are facing a number of charges.

Police say their gang unit is still investigating.