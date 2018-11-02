

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Both the Crown and the defence at the first-degree murder trial of a Toronto woman accused in a fatal stabbing say she should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

Rohinie Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Rosemarie Junor, who died after being stabbed in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto's financial district in December 2015.

The trial has heard that 28-year-old Junor was a complete stranger to Bisesar.

A forensic psychiatrist testifying for the defence says Bisesar has schizophrenia and lived with severe delusions and hallucinations that only abated through treatment.

Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards says she agrees with the defence that Bisesar should be found not criminally responsible in the case.

The judge presiding over the trial says he'll deliver his decision next week.