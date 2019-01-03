

Josh Crabb, CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman claims she was abandoned in the snow and bitter cold on New Year’s morning after a taxi driver refused to take her all the way home.

After celebrating New Year’s Eve in Winnipeg with friends, Jaylene Irwin decided to go home at approximately 2 a.m., at which time getting a cab was difficult.

The 23-year-old eventually found a driver who agreed to take her from a downtown night club to her home in the west of the city, but cut the trip short around 2:30 a.m., Irwin said.

Irwin tried to convince the driver to take her home, but he insisted she get out, leaving her standing in overnight temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius, with a wind chill near -30.

“We’re driving and then he says, ‘I don’t have time to take you the full way, I have to drop you off here,’” Irwin told CTV Winnipeg.

“I was just kind of shocked.”

Unable to reach her family by phone for a ride home, Irwin started walking before the driver of a truck with three passengers pulled over and offered her a ride home.

“I was kind of hesitant at first but they were younger than me and seemed pretty sincere so I didn’t feel like my safety was in danger at all,” Irwin said

“Luckily I was taken home safely after that.”

Irwin has filed complaints with Duffy’s Taxi and with the City of Winnipeg, which regulates the taxi industry.

Duffy’s Taxi tells CTV News it received a complaint from Irwin and is looking into the matter.

The company said it takes these issues seriously. In this case, the company said it hasn’t determined if a Duffy’s driver was involved.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority, the department which oversees the taxi industry, said in an emailed statement to CTV News it takes complaints seriously and looks into every complaint it receives.

Under the Vehicles for Hire bylaw, a taxi driver must not refuse to drop off a passenger at their preferred destination unless the taxi driver believes there is a danger to their own personal safety.

Irwin said if the driver didn’t have time to drive her he shouldn’t have agreed to do the trip in the first place.