Woman, 70, shot in Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough, Ont.
The Peterborough Police logo is pictured in this file image.
CTVNews.ca
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:17AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 12:35PM EDT
A 70-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Peterborough, Ont.
Peterborough police did not indicate her condition but said they have someone in custody and the two are known to each other.
Police will hold a media conference at 3 p.m. ET.
Police are still on the scene investigating the morning shooting and the store’s parking lot at Park Street South and Lansdowne Street West remains closed. The store is open to foot traffic.
Police say “there is no concern for public safety at this time.”
Peterborough This Week is reporting that a handgun is visible on the hood of a small gray sedan. Police have erected a tent over the car and a purse can be seen on the ground beside the driver’s door.
Peterborough is about 140 kilometres northeast of Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.
UPDATE 12:03 p.m. We continue to investigate after a 70yo woman was shot this a.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a Toronto-based hospital. We can confirm the persons involved in this incident are known to each other. 1 person remains in custody.-LG pic.twitter.com/wLgXGwAUTe— Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 22, 2018
UPDATE: While the Home Depot parking lot remains closed until further notice for the ongoing investigation the @StaplesCanada store remains open to foot traffic via the Park St. S. entrance. Further updates will be provided when available. https://t.co/jD8tIRwBQ4 -LG https://t.co/lMEvTpzV2m— Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 22, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison
- Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole
- 12 beagle puppies found abandoned on side of road in Ontario
- Tiny farming town rallies around grieving family with emotional harvest
- Elderly wrong-way driver dies in crash on N.S. highway