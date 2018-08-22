

CTVNews.ca





A 70-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Peterborough, Ont.

Peterborough police did not indicate her condition but said they have someone in custody and the two are known to each other.

Police will hold a media conference at 3 p.m. ET.

Police are still on the scene investigating the morning shooting and the store’s parking lot at Park Street South and Lansdowne Street West remains closed. The store is open to foot traffic.

Police say “there is no concern for public safety at this time.”

Peterborough This Week is reporting that a handgun is visible on the hood of a small gray sedan. Police have erected a tent over the car and a purse can be seen on the ground beside the driver’s door.

Peterborough is about 140 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

UPDATE 12:03 p.m. We continue to investigate after a 70yo woman was shot this a.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a Toronto-based hospital. We can confirm the persons involved in this incident are known to each other. 1 person remains in custody.-LG pic.twitter.com/wLgXGwAUTe — Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 22, 2018