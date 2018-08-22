Woman, 70, fatally shot in Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough, Ont.
The Peterborough Police logo is pictured in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:17AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:32PM EDT
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- Police say a 73-year-old man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting his 70-year-old wife in a parking lot in Peterborough, Ont.
Local police say they were called to a Home Depot on Wednesday to investigate a report of gunshots in the parking lot.
They say officers found the woman in a vehicle and she was initially taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was then airlifted to a Toronto hospital where she later died.
Investigators say a man who was near the vehicle was arrested and has now been charged with first-degree murder.
They say the names of the victim and the accused are not being released as police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.
Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact investigators.
