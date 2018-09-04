BANFF, Alta. - A warning is in effect in Banff National Park after a wolf approached campers in a busy campground.

Parks Canada ecologist Jesse Whittington says the warning on the Bow Valley Parkway was issued today because a collared wolf entered the Castle Mountain campground at night on Aug. 27.

He says the female wolf searched through several campsites looking for food and came within a metre of some campers.

Whittington says she didn't get any reward, but her behaviour is concerning and they want to make sure she doesn't get any human food.

The wolf, which found a mate and had at least four pups this spring, was one of the members in the Bow Valley pack that was fitted with a tracking collar in 2016.

Two of the other members were shot and killed by wildlife officials that summer when they became aggressive with campers.