Angry residents of Witless Bay, N.L., say town council is hiring a lawyer dedicated to silencing social media opposition to a much-debated beachfront development.

Witless Bay councillors voted unanimously last month, to hire a criminal lawyer on retainer, as an adviser for dealing with criticisms and accusations on social media. However, the town’s mayor said last week that it has not hired anyone yet.

The move by council is believed to be the latest in an eight-year battle over Ragged Beach, a picturesque stretch of mostly Crown-owned shoreline that some want to rezone for development.

“There have been many attempts to silence us and this is just the latest,” Lorna Yard, an advocate for protecting the beach, told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday. Since 2010, Yard has been among those fighting to prevent developers from rezoning public land on the beach, which she describes as a “national treasure.”

“It’s an achingly beautiful two-mile stretch of coastline,” she said.

Yard actively campaigns for protecting the beach on Facebook, where she shares links and personal stories relating to the issue.

Among Yard’s chief opponents is Fraser Paul, a developer who now sits on Witless Bay’s council. Yard says Paul and other developers have worked to stack council with their allies, and are not being transparent with their plans for the beach.

“They regularly change meetings without notice, they don’t post agendas, they do everything they can to try to prevent the public from having any involvement in the municipal process,” she said.

The town’s website currently features meeting minutes for two council sessions, on Jan. 9 and Feb. 13. The Feb. 13 minutes include a line about the lawyer.

“Be it resolved that Council retain an independent criminal lawyer to review recent social media accusations against current town council or councillors to empower the Finance Committee to take disciplinary actions,” the minutes say. “Motion carries unanimously.”

Fraser Paul and other members of council repeatedly declined Your Morning’s requests for an interview or a statement.

Paul said at a 2015 town meeting that a proposed development would be built three kilometres away from Ragged Beach, would not intrude on scenery or block trails and would have proper environmental safeguards.

Yard says Fraser’s assurances are “completely false.”

“These developers require large amounts of public land, and that is on the very shores of Ragged Beach,” she said.

Yard says there are no developments currently before the council because the public lands have not been rezoned.

Parts of the land on the beach are private, but Yard says she’s not concerned about those. “All we’re asking for is protection of the public lands,” she said.

She’s already pleaded her case to the province, but she says she’s ready to go to the federal government if the council does try to develop the beach.